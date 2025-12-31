Anthony Hopkins marks 50 years sober after near-fatal drunken driving blackout changed his life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Hopkins is marking a major life milestone.

In an Instagram reel posted Dec. 29, the 88-year-old "Legends of the Fall" actor wished everyone a happy new year, adding he celebrated 50 years of sobriety this year.

"Here we are, another happy new year coming up. Lots of cheer, lots of fun and all that. So really have a great time," he said. "Congratulations on reaching another year, to all of you. My only problem was I had too good a time because 50 years ago today I was nearly killed by driving my car in a drunken blackout. That’s the way it was. But I realized at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism."

He then encouraged his followers who feel like they "got a little problem with having too much" to seek help "because life is so much better."

ANTHONY HOPKINS CALLS MENTAL HEALTH LABELS 'NONSENSE,' DISMISSES AUTISM DIAGNOSIS FROM HIS WIFE

The Academy Award-winning actor previously opened up about the drunk driving experience that changed his life in his memoir, "We Did Ok, Kid." In the book, he described driving all night from Arizona to Beverly Hills one night in 1975, but later having no memory doing it, writing, "I could have taken out a whole family."

"So I stopped. Without bragging, I got help and 50 years ago today was the end. Not being a killjoy, I just wish you well," he said on Instagram. "Choose life instead of the opposite. Life life life and more life. I’m also going to be 88 in two days. So maybe I did something right, I don’t know. Happy New Year and happy happy life!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Many famous actors, including Josh Brolin, Selma Blair and Naomi Campbell, took to the comments section to congratulate the actor on his accomplishment.

"Congratulations @anthonyhopkins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Campbell wrote, while Blair added, "Happy birthday. Thank you for all your leading by example. You are incredible."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Unreal, Tony. I'm so happy that you are the incredible pillar that you are in this program -- truly, such a great example to all. 💎💎💎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Brolin added.

Although he was a respected stage actor, Hopkins' big break in the film world came when he starred in the 1968 movie, "The Lion in Winter," which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

He continued to act throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, before landing what would become his most recognizable role, playing serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 movie, "Silence of the Lambs." The role made him a global icon and earned him the Oscar for best actor.

When speaking to People magazine about the role in January 2024, Hopkins said he initially "thought it was a children's story" when his agent gave him the script, and he saw the title.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, I opened it. I sat in the dressing room in the theater, and I read through the first scene of Lecter. I said, ‘Is this an offer?’" Hopkins recalled. "He said, ‘I'm not sure.’ I said, ‘I'm not going to read anymore because this is one of the best parts I've ever read.’"

The actor recalled feeling like he already knew how to play the part, saying he has "an instinct about these roles" and was able to "understand the mystery of the man."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP