'Clarice' trailer gives fans their best look yet at the 'Silence of the Lambs' sequel series

"Clarice" dropped its first full-length trailer, giving viewers their best glimpse at the sequel series to "Silence of the Lambs" yet.

On Sunday, CBS dropped the trailer ahead of the show’s February premiere date showing Rebecca Breeds take on the role made famous by Jodie Foster in the 1991 Oscar-winning film based on Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel.

The trailer, set to a slow and creepy cover of John Denver’s "Country Roads," sees FBI Agent Clarice Starling returning to the pursuit of serial killers in 1993 following the harrowing events of "Silence of the Lambs." Still traumatized by her encounter with the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill, Clarice is thrown back into the world of depraved killers, sexual predators and the people who have to track them. In addition, the show promises to see the character struggle with the political intrigue that comes with a career based in Washington, D.C.

The show fills in a gap of time following "Silence of the Lambs" and before the 2001 sequel, "Hannibal," which sees the agent, now played by Julianne Moore, reunite with the infamous Hannibal Lecter. As a result, it’s unlikely that the Lecter character will make an appearance in the show. Instead, the trailer hints that the audience will learn more about Starling as a character and how she turned the incident with Buffalo Bill into the lucrative FBI career she has in "Hannibal."

Jodie Foster nabbed one of the five Academy Awards "Silence of the Lambs" won for her portrayal of Clarice. Anthony Hopkins also won for playing Lecter. The film also took home prizes for best picture, best director (Jonathan Demme) and best writing, screenplay based on material previously produced or published.

The novel is actually a sequel to Harris' "Red Dragon," also featuring Lecter. Two films – 1986's "Manhunter" and 2002's "Red Dragon" – are based on the novel.

According to TV Line, Breeds will be joined by other stars such as Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca de Oliveira, Nick Sandow, Jayne Atkinson, Devyn Tyler, Tim Guinee, Shawn Doyle and Marnee Carpenter.