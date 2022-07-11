Ant Anstead gushes over girlfriend Renee Zellweger in sweet Instagram post: 'Pure. Class.'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ant Anstead shared a sweet snap of girlfriend Renee Zellweger over the weekend.

Anstead posted a photo of the two sitting in chairs in a sandy area. The couple wore sunglasses and seemed to be enjoying time outside.

"This lady," he captioned the photo before adding a smiley face with hearts emoji. "Pure. Class."

Anstead, 43, and Zellweger, 53, were first romantically linked in June 2021.

ANT ANSTEAD TALKS RENEE ZELLWEGER ROMANCE, ADMITS THEY ‘KEPT IT A SECRET FOR AWHILE’

The two met while filming "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" in May 2021, according to People magazine.

Anstead and Zellweger bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," an insider told People at the time. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship first caught the public eye after the actor finalized his divorce from "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haack first announced her split from Anstead back in 2020.

Zellweger previously dated country star Kenny Chesney and actor Bradley Cooper.