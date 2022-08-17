Anne Heche car crash: 911 call reveals neighbors' panic after actress slammed into home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, a newly released 911 call reveals a neighbor panicking from the scene.

"A car just went through my neighbor’s house," the caller said on the record obtained by Fox News Digital, provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and the City of Los Angeles Public Records.

The caller tells the dispatcher Heche’s car slammed into the house "very fast." "It's in the second room," the caller added.

The 911 operator asked the caller: "So that the car went all the way into the house?"

The caller confirmed, adding "like 10 feet into the house," and continued to describe the scene as the dispatcher asked several questions about the crash.

When the operator asked the neighbor if anyone was trapped inside the vehicle, the caller first responded with "no," unaware that Heche was in the car. The caller added that there weren’t "any hazards" such as downed power lines, and the vehicle wasn’t on fire that he could "see visually."

Moments later, panic unfolded on the call.

"There’s a fire. There’s a fire," the neighbor told the 911 operator.

On the call, a woman is heard in the background screaming, "Don’t go this way!"

The neighbor can be heard asking those nearby if someone was trapped in the car, and people in the background responded with "Yes!"

"Somebody is trapped in the car. It’s a big fire," the caller revealed.

The dispatcher responded, "Try and get the driver out of the car if we can," and advised the neighbor, "I need you to stay in a safe location."

Heche was removed from life support on Sunday after being declared brain-dead on Friday following the fiery car collision. She was 53 years old.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," a representative for Heche confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

The tenant of the home, Lynne Mishele, described Heche's death as "devastating" while updating fans in a video posted on Instagram Friday .

"Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them," Mishele said.

"This entire situation is tragic, and there really just are no words. I'm sending love to everybody involved."

