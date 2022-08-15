Anne Heche DUI investigation dismissed by LAPD following actress' death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAPD has dismissed the investigation into Anne Heche's car crash following the actress' death.

Heche was "peacefully taken off" of life support Sunday after she was declared brain-dead on Friday.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," Officer Norma Eisenman told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home on Aug 5. The crash ignited a fire that left the home almost destroyed.

The LAPD began investigating Heche for felony DUI after it was reported that the woman inside the home at the time of the crash had suffered injuries. Originally, no injuries had been reported meaning all the actress' potential charges would have been misdemeanors.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed last week.

Heche's son, Homer, confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he said.

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

Heche found small screen success on soap operas in the 1980s, and she portrayed twins on "Another World," which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights," and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.