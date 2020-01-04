Anna Kournikova posts rare video of two-year-old twins

In a rare move for the very private mom, Anna Kournikova shared an adorable video of twins Nicholas and Lucy, 2, running towards her on Instagram. She and husband Enrique Iglesias welcomed the tots back in December 2017.

“#happynewyear,” Kournikova, 38, captioned her post in both English and her native Russian. The former tennis star scored the clip to Iglesias’ 2012 track “Finally Found You.”

The “Hero” crooner, 44, shared some quality time with the kiddies in October, uploading a video of Nick and Lucy poking their father’s bare belly, causing him to jokingly squirm for their amusement.

Iglesias also shared a pic of the twins weeks later, captioning the snap of him and the kids with their backs to the camera, “On the road again.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.