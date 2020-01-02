Beyoncé shares never-before-seen photos of twins Sir and Rumi in new video

Beyoncé gave her fans a little peek into her family life in a new video she posted on social media.

The multitalented entertainer, 38, recapped 2019 and shared her biggest moments from the past 12 months which included everything from headling Coachella to the birthdays of her three kids: eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and 2-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

In the “2019 Bey-Cap!!” she shared a few shots of the twins' birthday party, which featured them sitting in front of large letters that spelled out "Two" and Sir walking around in an adorable outfit.

Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party appeared to be a dress-up costume event with multiple outfit changes for the young star in the making.

Queen Bey also showed off some PDA with her husband, Jay Z. She shared a snap of them kissing at the Roc Nation brunch in February.

She concluded with a few images from the family's holiday photoshoot in which Jay and Sir are wearing matching tuxedos while Beyonce, Blue, and Rumi are in coordinating white dresses. "Cheers to 2020," the message read.

Beyonce previously opened up about becoming a mother in Elle’s January issue.

"I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger," explained the 23-time Grammy winner. "It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling."

She also spoke about one of the most difficult lessons she learned after suffering several miscarriages.

"I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now," she explained in the candid "Ask me anything" interview. "I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else."

