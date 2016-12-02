Anna Faris says cheating rumors left her feeling very 'insecure'

Marriage is a difficult business and in Hollywood, couples face the added pressure of tabloid stories.

Anna Faris opened up about struggling with "tabloid rumors" about her marriage to Chris Pratt. She said she at first tried to laugh off the cheating rumors but admitted it made her feel insecure.

"Chris and I, we talk about this a lot," Faris told fellow actress Isla Fisher on Faris' podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified." "We grapple with a lot of the ideas of being a public couple."

Their first challenge as a couple happened one year ago when Faris said "there were some tabloid rumors about strain in our relationship."

They tried to brush it off but Faris recalls feeling "so hurt in a way that bothered" her.

"I didn’t want to think of myself as somebody who could be bothered by...tabloid s--t."

She added, "It made me feel incredibly very insecure."

Fisher asked Faris what about the rumors hurt her the most.

"I think it was a combination of things," Faris replied. "I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would."

Faris and Pratt married in 2009. They have one son together, Jack, 4.