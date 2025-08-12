Expand / Collapse search
Angelina Jolie planning to sell LA home and move abroad after Brad Pitt custody restrictions lift: report

The 'Maria' star stayed in Los Angeles due to custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Angelina Jolie walks the 2025 Golden Globe Awards carpet with her daughter Video

Angelina Jolie walks the 2025 Golden Globe Awards carpet with her daughter

Angelina Jolie, nominated for her role in the Netflix movie "Maria," walked the red carpet with her 19-year-old daughter Zahara. 

Angelina Jolie is reportedly saying goodbye to Hollywood. 

The actress is preparing to "put the house up for sale" as she plans to move overseas, a source told People

"[Jolie] never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with [ex-husband] Brad [Pitt]," the insider claimed.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning on leaving the country after her twins turn 18 next year.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to the source who spoke with People, Jolie "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Jolie and Pitt, who finalized their divorce in December 2024, share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, the actress touched briefly on her personal life — specifically her children's well-being and her bombshell divorce from Pitt.

Jolie explained that although she "grew up" in Los Angeles, the only reason she remains in the city is "because I have to be here from a divorce." 

split of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The actress has been tied down to LA due to an acrimonious custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.  (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said. The acclaimed actress is searching for "privacy" for her "big family."

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie told the outlet. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Jolie explained that she plans to travel the world once she's able to leave Los Angeles. 

"I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia," she said, which is where Maddox was adopted in 2002. "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Angelina Jolie and her kids at a red carpet

Jolie has her eyes set on moving abroad.  (Getty Images)

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. They reached a settlement last December after an acrimonious and highly-publicized eight-year legal battle.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at a premiere

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years and married for two before she filed for divorce in 2016. (Getty Images)

A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital, "She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."

"The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter," the insider added. "Their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."

A representative for Pitt declined to comment on the settlement at the time. 

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Janelle Ash contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

