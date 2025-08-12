Angelina Jolie planning to sell LA home and move abroad after Brad Pitt custody restrictions lift: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angelina Jolie is reportedly saying goodbye to Hollywood.

The actress is preparing to "put the house up for sale" as she plans to move overseas, a source told People.

"[Jolie] never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with [ex-husband] Brad [Pitt]," the insider claimed.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

ANGELINA JOLIE CAN'T WAIT UNTIL SHE'S 'ABLE TO LEAVE' LOS ANGELES

According to the source who spoke with People, Jolie "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Jolie and Pitt, who finalized their divorce in December 2024, share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, the actress touched briefly on her personal life — specifically her children's well-being and her bombshell divorce from Pitt.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jolie explained that although she "grew up" in Los Angeles, the only reason she remains in the city is "because I have to be here from a divorce."

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said. The acclaimed actress is searching for "privacy" for her "big family."

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie told the outlet. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jolie explained that she plans to travel the world once she's able to leave Los Angeles.

"I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia," she said, which is where Maddox was adopted in 2002. "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. They reached a settlement last December after an acrimonious and highly-publicized eight-year legal battle.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital, "She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."

"The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter," the insider added. "Their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Pitt declined to comment on the settlement at the time.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Janelle Ash contributed to this post.