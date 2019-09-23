Andy Dick arrest warrant issued for allegedly groping his Uber driver: report

Andy Dick reportedly has an active warrant for his arrest after allegedly groping an Uber driver in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old comedian has a history of groping accusations against him as well as a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He has been to rehab more than a dozen times and is open about his attempts at sober living.

A rep for Dick did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had no comment when reached by Fox News.

According to TMZ, Dick is wanted for an incident that allegedly took place in April 2018, in which he is accused of reaching over and grabbing his Uber driver’s crotch. The driver reportedly filed a police report with the L.A. County Sheriff soon after. The outlet reports that a warrant for misdemeanor sexual battery was issued for Dick last March, but he has not yet been brought in.

The comedian, perhaps best known for his cameos in films like "Road Trip," “Old School” and his own short-lived TV show in 2000, was hospitalized in August after being knocked unconscious outside a New Orleans nightclub by a man who claimed the comedian grabbed his genitals as well.

In 2018 he was charged with sexual battery in Los Angeles after a woman claimed he grabbed her rear twice as he walked past her on the sidewalk and allegedly made lewd comments. The news came months after Dick's wife, Lina Sved, claimed he'd started drinking again and filed a restraining order against him.

The incident put renewed attention on a 2007 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in which the comedian seemed to grope Ivanka Trump before being jokingly carried off stage by security.

Despite his legal issues causing a dent in his reputation, Dick stands by his sense of humor. In 2017 he was fired from an independent feature film titled "Raising Buchanan" following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct on set. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Dick denied the allegations.

"I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people," he told the outlet.

In the same interview, Dick noted that the growing #MeToo movement had forced him to rethink his behavior in public.

"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore," the comedian said, recalling past legal trouble for exposing his body. "I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate."