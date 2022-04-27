Andrew Garfield taking a break from acting: ‘I need to be a bit ordinary for a while’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Garfield is taking a step back from his acting career.

"The Amazing Spider-Man" star spoke with Variety about the need to take a break from acting and "be a bit ordinary for a while".

"I’m going to rest for a little bit," Garfield told the outlet. "I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because, as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season."

Garfield, 38, noted that he’s grateful for the recent recognition, but he said, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Garfield has recently starred in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "Tick, Tick … Boom!" His most current role as Detective Jeb Pyre in "Under the Banner of Heaven" releases its first episode of the limited series Thursday.

The FX show is a series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime novel, "Under the Banner of Heaven." The show features a balance of religion and murder, which was not easy on Garfield to film.

"I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike, and you know, swim and dive in lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work]," Garfield told the outlet. "We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story."

Although Garfield is largely known for his movie roles, including his roles in "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, he has made television role appearances. One of his first times filming a TV show was as a 21-year-old on a U.K.-based show called "Sugar Rush."

"I remember getting that first TV gig and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that I could pay my rent and I could have the occasional one nice meal a month," Garfield recalled. "I remember going out with my friends that night and just kind of celebrating. We went to a club called Turnmills. It got messy. I was so happy."

"Under the Banner of Heaven" also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gil Birmingham, Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell. The series was written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and produced by David Mackenzie.

Garfield’s character, Detective Pyre, is a Mormon detective who investigates the murder of a mother, Edgar-Jones’ character, and her daughter by followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.