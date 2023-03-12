Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Andie MacDowell is embracing her graying hair, but not her dating life

Andie MacDowell, who turns 65 next month, was honored at the Hollywood Beauty Awards with the Timeless Beauty Award

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Actress and model Andie MacDowell has always been recognized for her striking looks. On Friday the 64-year-old was celebrated at the Hollywood Beauty Awards for her effortless glow as the recipient of the Timeless Beauty Award.

MacDowell stunned in a Fendi gown and let her hair do the talking. The "Groundhog Day" actress has embraced her graying locks, revealing it's a choice she is "comfortable" with.

"It's something that I've wanted to do for a while. And I'm really comfortable with where I am right now in my life, and I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself," she told ET of her appearance. 

MacDowell spoke candidly of how she has maintained her legacy as a timeless beauty.

Andie MacDowell spoke candidly about choosing to embrace her natural hair.

Andie MacDowell spoke candidly about choosing to embrace her natural hair. (Jemal Countess)

"I think it's keeping everything in perspective, realizing how - what a privilege it is to do what I do and…just trying to take really good care of myself," she said.

"I love hiking and doing yoga. I love learning anything I can about nurturing my body, how I feed myself and nurture myself, and everything, you know from getting a great night's sleep," she added.

Andie MacDowell showcased her gorgeous locks on the red carpet at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Andie MacDowell showcased her gorgeous locks on the red carpet at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. (Jemal Countess)

Something that MacDowell does not necessarily enjoy? Getting into the dating sphere. 

While she has spoken openly about getting on celebrity-dating app Raya, even revealing she received dating advice from Sharon Stone, MacDowell has not taken the plunge, mainly because she'll have "to go on dates."

"It takes energy. I'm so busy. I really feel like the most important aspect of my life right now is deep, meaningful friendships…And my job."

MacDowell currently stars on the Hallmark show "The Way Home," which has been renewed for a second season.

Andie MacDowell accepted her award for Timeless Beauty.

Andie MacDowell accepted her award for Timeless Beauty. (Jemal Countess)

Just a month shy of her 65th birthday, MacDowell couldn't be more content.

"One thing I forgot to talk about in that [acceptance] speech is the intense amount of love that you feel because so many other things fall away that don't matter to you as much. And so you have a bigger opportunity to have a larger heart and compassionate love and empathy for all kinds of different people. So, it's not like I'm searching for a relationship. Like, I could have a great friendship with you and be very fulfilled with the compassion and love that I could feel for you, or other people. It's just a - it's a shift that happens, that comes with age, that feels really good," she admitted.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

