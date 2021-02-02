Andie MacDowell talks embracing her gray hair: ‘I'm a silver fox’

Andie MacDowell is proud of her new "silver fox" look.

The "Groundhog Day" actress, 62, recently appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and discussed her new approach to dying her hair.

"Obviously I've stopped coloring my hair, I don't know what's going to happen in five years, I might color my hair again, but I'm enjoying it right now," said MacDowell. "What happened was I wasn't coloring my hair, and it was like half-colored back here, and then you could see my roots."

"My daughters kept telling me I looked bada--, and the idea that I could look bada-- really appealed to me, so I went for it," continued MacDowell, who is mom to son Justin, 35, and daughters Rainey, 30, and Margaret, 26. She shares her three kids with ex-husband Paul Qualley.

Added MacDowell: "I'm enjoying it. I'm salt and pepper. It's silver. It's not gray, it's silver. I'm enjoying it right now. And it's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way."

The actress then recalled a story of seeing a man with a similar hair color at the grocery store, as the two exchanged approving nods.

"When I first did it, I went to the grocery store because we have no place to go, and I thought I looked good. And I saw a man there, a silver fox guy... immediately just put my shoulders back and I was like, and so am I, you know... We both just shot a look to each other and I was like, ‘I'm a silver fox.’ So that's where I am right now."