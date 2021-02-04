Ana de Armas shares video of herself listening to Amy Winehouse’s ‘You Sent Me Flying’ after Ben Affleck split

Ana de Armas recently documented her car ride to work -- and enjoyed some tunes along the way.

The "Knives Out" star, 32, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday showcasing her trip with her pups Salsa and Elvis.

In the first video of her Story, the Cuban-American actress filmed one of her dogs looking out the window as Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's song Baila Conmigo played in the background.

In the next video, Armas is seen rocking a green crewneck sweater while showing her social media followers that both dogs joined her for the car ride. This time, it appears the late Amy Winehouse’s "You Sent Me Flying" is playing.

BEN AFFLECK CALLS JENNIFER GARNER DIVORCE 'BIGGEST REGRET OF MY LIFE'

In Armas' final video, the actress and her furry pals appear to reach their destination and play for a bit outside.

"You Sent Me Flying" is notable for its deeply emotional lyrics — particularly the chorus, which goes, "And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah / You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb / With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee / Now I can't work like this, with you next to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Armas and Affleck split after almost a year of dating in late January, according to People magazine. Per the outlet, the breakup reportedly happened because the former couple was at "different points in their lives."

"There is deep love and respect there," a source told the outlet. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Their relationship was complicated," the insider added. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

De Armas and Affleck were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film "Deep Water." Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with who he shares three kids: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report