Amy Schumer reveals hair-pulling disorder: 'I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer is ready to share her "big secret."

The "Life & Beth" creator and star recently revealed that she has "trichotillomania." According to the Mayo Clinic, the "hair-pulling disorder" is a "mental disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body, despite trying to stop."

"I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine," Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long."

According to the Oscars co-host, she has struggled with the condition since childhood.

"And it’s not that I used to have this problem, and now I don’t," she noted. "it’s still something that I struggle with."

OSCARS HOST AMY SCHUMER REQUESTED ZELENSKYY BE ABLE TO ‘SATELLITE IN OR MAKE A TAPE’ FOR AWARD SHOW

For Schumer, it began when her family was going through a particularly difficult time: Her dad had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and filed for bankruptcy, and then her mom left them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point, she had pulled so much of her own hair out, she had to wear a wig to school, and as Schumer put it, "Everybody knew."

Schumer says she is also terrified her son Gene could potentially struggle with the condition since genetics can play a role.

"Every time he touches his head, I’m having a heart attack," Schumer told the outlet of her 2-year-old.

Schumer's real-life condition is also a storyline in her Hulu creation, the semi-autobiographical condition, "Life & Beth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore," she told THR. "And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."