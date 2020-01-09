Amy Schumer opens up about fertility struggles: I'm 'run down and emotional'

Amy Schumer is looking for some support.

Schumer, 38, is mother to Gene, 8 months, and is trying for baby number two with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo and ask followers for advice.

KIMBERLY VAN DER BEEK SAYS SHE'S '35 POUNDS MORE THAN' HER NORMAL RANGE: 'SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED TO MY BODY'

The photo is a picture of her stomach, bruised from IVF treatment, as well as her C-section scar.

"I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Schumer wrote in the caption. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do."

SALMA HAYEK SAYS HER 'BIG BUTT' RIPPED HER 2003 OSCARS GOWN, AND RENÉE ZELLWEGER SAVED THE DAY

She added: "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Schumer struggled through her first pregnancy as well, having to cancel several tour dates due to extreme morning sickness, or hyperemesis gravidarum.

At the time, Schumer shared a video to Instagram of herself puking, revealing that her illness was beginning to interfere with her work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope!" she said in the video's caption. "Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later."