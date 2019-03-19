Amy Schumer reveals husband Chris Fischer has autism spectrum disorder

Amy Schumer revealed in her upcoming Netflix special that her husband, Chris Fischer, has autism spectrum disorder.

The 37-year-old comedian spoke about her husband's diagnosis in her new special “Amy Schumer Growing,” which is slated to be available for streaming on Tuesday.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on," the “Trainwreck” star said.

The comedian and Fischer, a chef, wed in February 2018 in a star-studded event that included Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston.

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer said in her comedy special. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

Schumer announced in October that she was pregnant with their first child.