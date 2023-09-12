Expand / Collapse search
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer deletes Danny Masterson post mocking Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis amid backlash

Schumer joked about Kutcher and Kunis' support for Masterson while apologizing for making fun of Nicole Kidman

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Amy Schumer deleted comments made on social media where she joked about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Schumer had made a post some saw as "cyberbullying" Nicole Kidman, and in her apology, she referenced character letters sent to a judge ahead of Masterson's Sept. 7 hearing, where he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," Schumer wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Page Six.

"I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness," she added, before adding the hashtag, "#takingtimetoheal."

Amy Schumer joked about Danny Masterson

Amy Schumer reportedly joked about character letters Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote to the judge about Danny Masterson. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Schumer, Kidman, Kutcher and Kunis.

Schumer's now-deleted post was shared on X, previously known as Twitter, and fans criticized her in the comments.

"You know you're down bad when Amy Schumer of all people uses you to score points," one user wrote on social media.

Another user wrote, "Just when I thought she couldn't get more tasteless."

"Why is she doing ‘fun’ in such a serious matter?" another user questioned.

"She knows people don't like her idk why she's cracking jokes," one user wrote.

Ashton Kutcher puts his arm around Danny Masterson at the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Ashton Kutcher called Danny Masterson a "role model" in his character letter. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images  for CMT)

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape in May. The judge who sentenced the "That '70s Show" star received nearly 50 letters of support from various individuals, including Kunis and Kutcher, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kutcher, who starred alongside Masterson in "That '70s Show," called the actor a "role model" in his letter.

"I attribute not falling into the Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny," Kutcher explained. "Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with. And for me, that was an implication that if I were to do drugs, he wouldn't want to be friends with me, which is something I never would want to risk or jeopardize. I am grateful to him for that positive peer pressure."

Kutcher and Kunis later apologized via Instagram claiming their letters were not intended to "undermine" Masterson's victims' testimony.

Danny Masterson holds a cup of coffee while walking into courthouse with wife Bijou Phillips

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips also wrote a letter of support for her husband. (Myung J. Chun)

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video, while Kunis added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Masterson's legal team plans to appeal the guilty verdict telling Fox News Digital, "The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here."

"Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and the brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned," the actor's lawyer, Shawn Holley, added.

Danny Masterson in court with his attorney

Danny Masterson was convicted of rape stemming from alleged assaults between 2001-03. (Lucy Nicholson via Getty Images)

