Ashton Kutcher's questionable moments resurface after actor wrote letter supporting Danny Masterson

Questionable interview moments involving Ashton Kutcher have resurfaced after he wrote a letter supporting Danny Masterson ahead of the actor's rape sentencing.

In one clip from 2003, Kutcher spoke about Hilary Duff on an episode of "Punk'd" and made a comment about how everyone was "waiting" for the then-16-year-old to turn 18.

"Hilary Duff is in ‘Lizzie McGuire’, she also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’," said a 25-year-old Kutcher about the Disney star. "And she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins."

During a joint interview on "The Rosie O'Donnell" show in 2002, Kutcher's now wife, Mila Kunis, revealed Masterson had bet Kutcher $10 to "French kiss" her while on the set of "That '70s Show." At the time, Kutcher was 19 years old, and Kunis was only 14.

"It was like the first week," Kunis said. "I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life."

"Danny goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her,'" she recalled.

Kutcher chimed in to correct the story and claimed Masterson bet him $20 he could not "French kiss" Kunis. The movie star claimed Kutcher never succeeded, saying, "He never got his tongue in my mouth."

Both interview clips have resurfaced on X, previously known as Twitter, after Masterson was sentenced to prison for rape.

Representatives for Kunis and Kutcher did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Sept. 7 after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape in May. The judge who sentenced the "That '70s Show" star received nearly 50 letters of support from various individuals, including Kunis and Kutcher, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The two later apologized via Instagram claiming their letters were not intended to "undermine" Masterson's victims' testimony.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video, while Kunis added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Masterson to 15 years to life on each count of rape, and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. The sentence was the maximum allowed by law. It means Masterson will be eligible for parole after serving 25.5 years but can be held in prison for life.

Masterson's legal team immediately announced plans to appeal, citing "substantial" errors in the trial.

"The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence," Masterson's lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here."

Holley added, "Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and the brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

