'American Idol' winner Scott McCreery falls over backward on stage during concert

Country star Scotty McCreery took it in stride after he fell backward on stage during a recent concert.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old, who won "American Idol" during the show's 10th season in 2011, shared a video in which he takes a tumble while performing at a stop on Kane Brown's The High Road Tour.

"Who put that there?" the "Damn Strait" singer joked in the caption of his Instagram post.

In the clip, McCreery took a few steps backward at the end of a song before he tripped over a speaker and landed on his backside.

COUNTRY SINGER SCOTTY MCCREERY KICKS FAN OUT OF CONCERT FOR HITTING A WOMAN: ‘DEFINITION OF A COWARD’

As the audience gasped, he quickly rolled over and picked himself up before pumping his fist in the air.

"The Stage: 1 Me: 0," McCreery wrote on the video, adding a laughing emoji.

The video then cut to McCreery as he walked across the stage and asked the crowd, "Who put that there?"

As the clip continued, the North Carolina native walked up the stairs backstage followed by two of his band members.

"The Stage: 1 Me: 0." — Scotty McCreery

"I haven’t done that in a minute," McCreery said with a smile. "Right on my wrist, like …"

"Well, if you weren’t hurting before, you are now," one of his band members said.

The video cut to reactions from some of McCreery's band and crew members, and they were asked by a man off-camera about the "highlight of tonight."

"Scotty falling," one said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Probably him falling," another added with a laugh. "Yeah, for sure."

"I'm the last one who had to go to the hospital from falling down, so when I saw Scotty do it, I was a little concerned," one man said as he sorted through equipment.

"Glad he didn't hurt himself. But it was just a little enjoyable," he admitted as the video concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After winning "American Idol," McCreery released his debut studio album "Clear As Day," which was certified platinum.

In 2011, McCreery won the new artist awards at the American Country Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The singer followed up "Clear As Day" with 2012's "Christmas with Scotty McCreery," 2013's "See You Tonight," 2018's "Seasons Change" and 2021's "Same Truck."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, McCreery hit the road on tour in support of his 2024 album, "Rise and Fall."