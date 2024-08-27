Expand / Collapse search
Country singer Scotty McCreery kicks fan out of concert for hitting a woman: 'Definition of a coward'

The country star rose to fame after winning the 10th season of 'American Idol'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Scotty McCreery is a gentleman. 

The country star had just begun his first song of the night at the Colorado State Fair last weekend when he allegedly saw a man in the audience hit a woman, according to video shared on social media. 

"That’s a lady you just hit, sir!" McCreey shouted from the stage after he stopped singing and pointed out to the crowd. "Absolutely not. Who just hit the lady?"

He then called for police and security to intervene. 

A split of Scotty McCreery performing and him pointing to the man who allegedly hit and woman in the audience

Scotty McCreery had just begun his first song of the night at the Colorado State Fair last weekend when he allegedly saw a man in the audience hit a woman, according to video shared on social media. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images; B1ake_a2e/TikTok)

"Is she OK? Get the heck out of here," he said as the crowd began booing at the man who could not be seen in the footage. He was escorted out of the concert. 

"On God’s green earth, at a Scotty McCreery show?" the singer asked in disbelief while photos of his wife, Gabi, flashed on the wall behind him because she inspired his song "It Matters to Her" that he had been singing, according to Taste of Country.

The TikTok user who posted the video online wrote in the caption, "Can’t get away with that at a country concert. Scotty is the goat for making sure everything was ok!"

Scotty McCreery with his wife

Scotty McCreery with his wife, Gabi. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

He added, "Right now is when the dude gets his @$$ beat." 

"Y’all let the cop know who hit the lady cause that’s absolutely unacceptable," McCreery said. 

He added, "Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here." 

He then got back to the show. 

Scotty McCreery performing

Scotty McCreery called hitting a woman the "definition of a coward." (River Callaway/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Olga Robak, the director of communications and Public Awareness for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, told FOX 21 "We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show."

"This incident is still under investigation, and we cannot comment further," she said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for McCreery and the police who secured the fair. 

A photo of Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011. (Kevin Winter/American Idol 2011/Getty Images)

In 2019, Gabi McCreery explained that faith is an important part of their relationship. 

"Our parents raised us both to know that we are full in ourselves on our own and that’s something I really love about us," she said on Caroline Hobby’s "Get Real" podcast. "We know who we were before we got married. We knew who we were in Christ before we got married."

