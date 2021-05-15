'American Idol' contestant, known as 'singing garbageman' Doug Kiker, arrested for domestic violence

A former "American Idol" contestant known to viewers as the "singing garbageman" has been arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges.

Doug Kiker, 28, was arrested Thursday for domestic violence in Mobile, a spokesperson at the Mobile Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News.

Details of the incident are unclear and the Mobile Police Department, the arresting agency in the case, did not immediately return Fox News' request for more information Saturday. TMZ, which was first to report Kiker's arrest, said an adult woman was involved and called 911.

Kiker was a fan-favorite on Season 18 of the ABC competition series. During his time on television, the singing hopeful was reportedly described as a married father of two who worked full time as a trash collector.

Highlights during Kiker's season include the moment he brought "Idol" judge Katy Perry to tears with a rendition of "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts.

He was ultimately sent home the first day during Hollywood Week, Deadline reports.

This isn't the only headline-making "American Idol" contestant this week. Days ago, current Season 19 finalist Caleb Kennedy exited the show after an alleged Ku Klux Klan-themed video surfaced, showing the teen appearing to stand next to someone with a Ku Klux Klan hood.

"Hey y'all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse," Kennedy, 16, wrote in a statement.

The teen continued: "I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I'm so sorry!"

Kennedy's sudden exit leaves four finalists: Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop and Willie Spence.

Kennedy's mother has spoken out in defense of her son, claiming he "doesn't have a racist bone in his body."

The video was filmed after Kennedy and others "watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan," she said.