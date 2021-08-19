Amber Rose claims boyfriend Alexander Edwards cheated on her with at least 12 women

Amber Rose has aired the dirty laundry between herself and her boyfriend of nearly three years, Alexander "AE" Edwards, claiming the Def Jam A&R man has cheated on her with at least 12 women.

"I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories Wednesday. "All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway."

"I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever," she added.

LIZZO RECALS ‘FATPHOBIC, RACIST AND HURTFUL' COMMENTS AMID ‘RUMORS’ RELEASE WITH CARDI B

The Slutwalk founder added that she’s refraining from exposing the women who allegedly knowingly slept with Edwards.

"I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who you are."

"As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done," she went on, implying that the couple has split.

In a subsequent post, she also called out her mother, posting, "My raging narcissistic mom can get the f–k out of my life too. On my kids."

"I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore," she added in a third post.

"That’s why I’ve been so quiet I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rose and Edwards have been together since September 2018 and are parents to Rose’s younger son, Slash Electric, born Oct 2019. Rose shares her firstborn son, Sebastian, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The model also previously dated 21 Savage and Kanye West.

Contact information for Rose was not immediately available.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.