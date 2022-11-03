Amber Heard's Twitter account deactivated as ex Elon Musk takes ownership

Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter.

On Thursday, several fans made note that Heard’s official Twitter account was deactivated. Although the reason for her departing the social media giant is unclear, as well as the specific time she left, her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, has recently bought and taken over Twitter.

Heard’s Instagram account is still active, with her last post being on June 1 when she shared a statement regarding the verdict in her defamation lawsuit against ex Johnny Depp.

A representative for Heard and Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Musk confirmed his relationship with Heard to People magazine in May 2016. The couple parted ways in August the following year.

Heard told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that she had a "beautiful relationship" with the Tesla founder.

"Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him," Heard said at the time.

During the Heard vs. Depp defamation trial, Musk weighed in right before the jury reached its verdict. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

A jury awarded Depp $10.3 million in damages after he won their defamation trial that dominated the headlines over the summer.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star argued that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote detailing domestic abuse.

Heard lost the defamation case but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

On Wednesday, Depp filed an appeal after Heard filed her own appeal last month.