Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial gets dramatized in new TV movie

The TV movie will be released on Tubi September 30

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
A new movie "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" will be out on September 30 and follow the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial that spanned six weeks.

A new movie "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" will be out on September 30 and follow the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial that spanned six weeks. (TUBI)

It was the trial that captivated the world - Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard battling it out in court over dual defamation lawsuits.

Now, it is being turned into a movie. "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" is a new dramatized flick from streaming service Tubi, which stars Megan Davis as Heard and Mark Hapka as Depp.

A new movie "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" will be out on September 30 and follow the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

A new movie "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" will be out on September 30 and follow the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. (TUBI)

JOHNNY DEPP VERDICT: ACTOR WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

Exes of Depp, including model Kate Moss, testified during the trial. While Moss disputed any claims that Depp was abusive with her, another former girlfriend, Ellen Barkin, told a different story. She said that Depp's treatment of some people was "a world of violence."

Actors James Franco and Jason Momoa, among with a slew of additional famous people, were mentioned in the trial. 

In the trailer for the Tubi movie, Hapka's Depp can be seen saying to Davis' Heard, "Another one with James Franco?" to which Davis' character says, "And are you jealous of him too?" 

The real life Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are portrayed by actors Megan Davis and Mark Hapka respectively.

The real life Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are portrayed by actors Megan Davis and Mark Hapka respectively. (JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/STEVE HELBER )

Depp's team alleged that Heard cheated on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor with Franco. Although it was initially reported he could testify, Franco did not.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The court found that Depp had successfully proven Heard defamed him and awarded the 59-year-old $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. That $5 million was later decreased to $350,000 due to Virginia law. Heard was also awarded compensatory damage, but only $2 million.

Amber Heard has filed a notice of appeal after being ordered to pay Johnny Depp over $10 million.

Amber Heard has filed a notice of appeal after being ordered to pay Johnny Depp over $10 million. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the ruling in the case, Heard has filed an appeal and also hired a new lawyer for future litigation.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending