Amber Heard is seen for the first time since verdict in defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is getting back to her life. She was spotted publicly for the first time since the verdict was delivered in her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp's defamation trial.

Heard was driven from a private airport in New Jersey into New York City on Friday where she was seen carrying a black Yves Saint Laurent purse with black slacks and a cropped green jacket.

After spending time in the city, the "Aquaman" actress was seen carrying a set of folders as she arrived back to Teterboro Airport in Bergen County. From there, she flew into Washington D.C.

Although the airport isn't located in the Big Apple, it is considered to be New York's private jet airport, being the closest one to the city.

Meanwhile, Depp has been pictured in the U.K. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was in London when the verdict was read by the jury.

He was performing with the legendary guitarist Jeff Beck overseas.

A representative for Heard has been outspoken on the actress' behalf since the verdict last week.

The spokesperson accused Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, of taking a "victory lap" since the trial concluded.

The two members of Depp’s legal team held interviews with "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show on Wednesday.

"It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?" the spokesperson shared with Fox News Digital.

Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft also sounded off on "CBS Mornings" and NBC's "TODAY" show, one day after the defamation trial concluded, and turned the verdict into a message about women and domestic abuse accusations going forward.

In her CBS appearance, Heard's attorney described Depp's win as a "major setback for women," citing the actress' "enormous amount of evidence" and telling hosts Gayle King, Tony Dukoupil and Nate Burleson that a lot of that evidence was "suppressed."

Depp sued Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an op-ed in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.

Although she didn't mention Depp by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed the article affected his career.

Depp was originally awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, the judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

