Elon Musk subpoenaed in Johnny Depp's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against ex Amber Heard

Amber Heard‘s billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk is now being dragged into Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation case against the actress.

Depp’s legal team say they plan to drag Musk to court in Depp and Heard’s legal battle over her allegations of domestic violence, which he insists is a “hoax.”

“We have now issued subpoenas to Amber Heard, her hoax assisting friends, Elon Musk and other witnesses to explain the avalanche of video, audio, photographic and testimonial evidence with which we intend to confront them,” Depp’s attorney told Page Six in a statement on Friday.

But a source close to the situation countered, “As of now, Elon has not received anything.”

Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about her experience as a victim of domestic violence, without mentioning Depp, who denies abusing her.

But in March the “Fantastic Beasts” actor filed a $50 million defamation suit against her claiming it was insinuated in the piece that he was the perpetrator. Depp’s legal team claimed in the lawsuit that the domestic violence claims against the actor were a “hoax” to further Heard’s career.

Depp’s lawsuit also accused Heard of having an affair with Tesla founder Musk while they were still married, which Musk has denied.

Heard and Musk were first spotted together in July 2016 at a Miami Beach hotel around two months after the “Aquaman” star filed for divorce from Depp.

At the time a source insisted, “She has been friends with Elon for four years.”

In August 2016, it was revealed the Tesla co-founder had been trying to meet Heard for years.

Musk, 47, and Heard, 32, were finally photographed together in Australia holding hands for the first time in April 2017.

The couple split up a few months later in August but reunited in November and continued to rekindle their romance into 2018. Just one month later, they called it quits for good.

In a new court filing, Heard said Depp would “become a totally different person, often delusional and violent” when he was using drugs.

“We called that version of Johnny, ‘the Monster,'” Heard said.

“The root of Johnny’s violence against Amber, and now his defamation lawsuit against Amber, is his fixation, his jealousy and obsessive control and his need to exert ownership over her body,” a source close to the ex-couple told Page Six.

“It is clear from Amber’s declaration that Johnny thought she was f**king Billy Bob Thornton, James Franco. Johnny’s lawsuit accuses her of cheating with Elon Musk, so now Depp wants to drag Elon into court.”

Heard has never been linked with Thornton nor Franco, and Musk insists their relationship didn’t start until after her split with Depp.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.