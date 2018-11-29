Amanda Seyfried claims husband Thomas Sadoski didn't get a job because he supported Jessica Walter

Amanda Seyfried said her husband Thomas Sadoski didn't get a job because he defended actress Jessica Walter, who previously claimed actor Jeffrey Tambor “verbally harassed” her on set.

Seyfried reposted an Instagram photo made by Sadoski and wrote in the caption that her 42-year-old husband “lost out on a job” for supporting Walter. She didn't specify what type of position he missed out on.

“Here’s a somewhat recent post from my husband who, in return for standing beside a badass woman who’d recently been bullied, recently lost out on a job because of this. I’d rather speak up and lose out. Integrity, ladies and gentlemen,” Seyfried wrote in the post.

Walter revealed during a New York Times interview that Tambor verbally harassed her on the set of “Arrested Development.” The 77-year-old discussed the incident with the Times while Tambor and other cast members were present.

“I have to let go of being angry at him,” Walter said of Tambor in the May interview. “[In] almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.”

“I have to let go of being angry at him. He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever,” she added. “Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go. I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again.”

Jason Bateman, who was part of the interview, then jumped in to say, “Not to belittle it or excuse it or anything, but in the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’”

JASON BATEMAN APOLOGIZES FOR DOWNPLAYING JEFFREY TAMBOR'S VERBAL ATTACK AGAINST JESSICA WALTER

Many people, including Sadoski, took issue with Bateman’s comment. "The Newsroom” actor wrote on Instagram in May, a day after the interview was published, that it was “an honor and a privilege” to work with Walter and condemned Tambor’s actions against the actress and Bateman’s response.

“I don’t give a f--- who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn’t ‘part of the business.’ It’s bulls---. It’s unhinged bull--- behavior and it has NEVER been acceptable. It wasn’t cool in the 70s or 80s or whenthef---ever you ‘came up,’" Sadoski said.

Sadoski said downplaying the verbal attack on Walter was “pathetic.”

“It certainly isn’t acceptable for some man-baby millionaire to do on a cozy a-- TV show set. And it is even less acceptable for his male cast-mates to excuse it away IN FRONT OF THE PERSON THAT IT HAPPENED TO....(wait for it)....WHILE SHE IS TRYING TO EXPLAIN HOW TRAUMATIZING THE EXPERIENCE WAS,” he added.

Bateman also apologized for his comments, tweeting that what he said in response to Walter’s attack was “wrong.”

“I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not,” Bateman said.