Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting first child with husband after miscarriage

Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday's episode of her "Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda" podcast she hosts with her husband, author Christopher Robinson.

"That's right, we're pregnant," the author and Robinson said in unison at the end of the episode.

The couple shared that they've been recording audio of their pregnancy experience "since day one." The two will take listeners with them on their birth journey in an upcoming mini-series "280 Days." The project will provide "scientific wisdom" with Dr. Emily Oster, bestselling author of "Expecting Better."

In the episode, Knox and Robinson share an audio recording of her taking a pregnancy test and yelling out in happiness once there were, in fact, "three bars."

"Oh my God, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!" Knox says.

Last month, Knox revealed on the podcast that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks.

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. ... I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," said Knox via People.

Knox said the pair had started to design a nursery and called the baby by a name they had planned for their first child.

"I don't know who that baby was. I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought," Knox said. She continued, "We sat with the miscarriage for a while, trying and failing to be okay." She said she ultimately found solace by meeting other women who went through similar experiences.

