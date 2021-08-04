Expand / Collapse search
Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting first child with husband after miscarriage

Knox revealed the happy news on her 'Labyrinths' podcast on Wednesday

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday's episode of her "Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda" podcast she hosts with her husband, author Christopher Robinson.

"That's right, we're pregnant," the author and Robinson said in unison at the end of the episode. 

The couple shared that they've been recording audio of their pregnancy experience "since day one." The two will take listeners with them on their birth journey in an upcoming mini-series "280 Days." The project will provide "scientific wisdom" with Dr. Emily Oster, bestselling author of "Expecting Better."

AMANDA KNOX BLASTS MATT DAMON FLICK ‘STILLWATER,’ CLAIMS IT’S CASHING IN ON HER WRONGFUL CONVICTION

Former US convict Amanda Knox (R) and her boyfriend, author Chris Robinson (L) are expecting a child.

Former US convict Amanda Knox (R) and her boyfriend, author Chris Robinson (L) are expecting a child. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

In the episode, Knox and Robinson share an audio recording of her taking a pregnancy test and yelling out in happiness once there were, in fact, "three bars."

"Oh my God, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!" Knox says.

Last month, Knox revealed on the podcast that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. 

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. ... I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," said Knox via People.

Knox said the pair had started to design a nursery and called the baby by a name they had planned for their first child. 

"I don't know who that baby was. I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought," Knox said. She continued, "We sat with the miscarriage for a while, trying and failing to be okay." She said she ultimately found solace by meeting other women who went through similar experiences.

Knox is known as the American student who spent four years imprisoned before her acquittal in the 2007 slaying of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy.

