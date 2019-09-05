Alyssa Milano to meet with Ted Cruz to discuss gun reform on heels of recent mass shootings

After engaging in a public spat over gun violence via Twitter following recent shooting rampages in Odessa and El Paso, Texas, among other places, Sen. Ted Cruz and actress Alyssa Milano will try to table their differences as they come together to talk gun reform.

After last weekend's fatal gun spree in Odessa, Milano criticized Matt Schaefer, a Texas Republican lawmaker, who insisted that any gun control measures put in place wouldn't stop a person of “evil intent.”

He further declared on Twitter that "I am NOT going to use the evil acts of a handful of people to diminish the God-given rights of my fellow Texans. Period.".

To that, Milano asked: “Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun? This guy is unbelievable and is clearly owned by the gun lobby.”

Cruz then replied to the human rights activist that “it is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-given but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty. Essential to that right is the right to DEFEND your life & your family.”

“We don’t agree on this issue. But if we can talk with mutual respect & humility, maybe all of is come together to effect positive change,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Although details surrounding the meeting have yet to be announced, Milano tweeted in a response to Cruz on Monday that she would be traveling to Washington next week and hoped to live-stream the conversation “so the American people can hear your bulls--- 1st hand.”

Cruz responded to the “Charmed” alum’s proposal:

"I’d be happy to sit down & visit next week about uniting to stop gun violence & about the Constitution," Cruz wrote. "If we can have a civil & positive conversation -- in the spirit of 1 Peter 4:8 as you suggest -- despite our political differences, that might help resolve the discord in our Nation."

Milano has ramped up her political involvement in recent years. In July, she tweeted that she was "feeling hopeless" thanks to perceived inaction by the Republican Party on hot-button issues.

“I keep getting DM’s asking me if I’m ok,” she wrote. “Truth is...I’m feeling hopeless.”

She continued: “Mass shootings.Corruption.Lies. Racism.Xenophobia.Crimes Against Humanity.

And the Republican Party is not standing up to the tyranny.

It’s a lot.”

