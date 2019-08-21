Alyssa Milano says she has no regrets about 2 abortions: 'I would not have my career'

Alyssa Milano, 46, revealed in the latest episode of her podcast this week that she made the “devastating” decision to have two abortions while in a serious relationship in 1993.

Milano, who was in her early 20s and had just finished working on "Who's the Boss?" at the time, said she knew she wasn't ready to be a mother, according to People.

"I chose. It was my choice,” she said on “Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry.” “And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

Milano said she was using birth control both times she found out she was pregnant.

“It was not an easy choice,” continued Milano, who is a vocal pro-choice advocate. “It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is.”

“It was devastating,” she admitted. “I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. A faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed.”

She said she found out she was pregnant for a second time just months after her first abortion.

“I had done what I knew to do to prevent pregnancy and was still pregnant, so once again I made the right decision to end that pregnancy,” she said.

Milano said she looks back on the decision without regret.

“I would not have my children [Elizabeth, 4, and son Milo, 7] — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” she said. “I would not have my career. I would not have the ability or platform I use to fight against oppression with all my heart. I would never have met my amazing husband, David, whose steadfast and immeasurable love for me sustains me through these terrifying times," according to People.

Last spring, Milano called for a Hollywood boycott and “sex strike” in Georgia to protest a heartbeat bill passed in the state.