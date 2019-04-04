Alyssa Milano says she uses her platform 'to bring attention' to issues 'plaguing humanity'

Alyssa Milano is firing back at anyone who dares question her political motives.

The “Charmed” alum went on Twitter on Thursday to respond to Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, who criticized the actress’ “progressive activism” and questioned if Milano had been entrenched in political spats with policymakers to get attention.

“Hi, Lisa! It IS for attention. You’re right. I use my platform to bring attention to the issues plaguing HUMANITY,” Milano, 46, wrote. “There’s no reason to be famous if I can’t use my voice to impact positive, meaningful, change. It’s what I choose to do with my privilege. What do you choose to do?”

It didn’t take long for Boothe to reply. She questioned Milano for believing in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s misconduct accusers while dismissing visual evidence of former Vice President Joe Biden as he appeared to do some unwanted touching.

“Since you responded, why did you say you believe Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers but you are making excuses for Joe Biden?” wrote Boothe. “Christine Ford’s own friend said she never met Kavanaugh. Ford changed her story multiple times. Yet there are numerous photos & videos of Biden harassing women.”

On Tuesday, Milano delivered a letter to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office detailing her opposition to HB 481 at the State Capitol in Atlanta.

The so-called “heartbeat bill” would prohibit most abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, which can come as early as six weeks — which, critics say, is before many women even know they're pregnant. It would not apply in cases involving rape, incest or risk to the mother's life.

Last week, 50 Hollywood performers signed a petition spearheaded by Milano that threatened to boycott filming in the state if the bill becomes law.

Among the celebrities threatening to boycott: Alec Baldwin, Colin Hanks, Debra Messing, Patton Oswalt, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Michael Sheen, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Amber Tamblyn and Wil Wheaton.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.