Alyssa Milano stands up for Biden, says his ‘leadership is what our country needs’

Alyssa Milano on Monday stood up for her “friend” Vice President Joe Biden, saying she believes he never meant to make anyone feel uneasy and that his “leadership is what our country needs” right now.

The actress’s remarks come as Biden has been accused by two women of acting inappropriately toward them.

Milano posted a string of tweets about the former world leader and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, saying that “he has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years.”

“That's who Joe Biden is - a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women's stories and experiences,” she wrote.

The first allegation against Biden came Friday in a piece written by Lucy Flores for New York magazine’s The Cut. She claimed it happened at a campaign rally in early November 2014, when she was attempting to become the state’s lieutenant governor. Biden made an appearance at the event, she said.

Flores was waiting to go on stage at the rally when she claimed to have “felt two hands on my shoulders.” She alleged that Biden sniffed her hair and “proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

In the second allegation, Amy Lappos claimed to The Hartford Courant that Biden grabbed her during an October 2009 fundraiser for Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Lappos was working as an aide for Himes at the time.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Lappos told the paper. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

Milano said Biden's response to the allegations demonstrates a type of necessary leadership. She added that she respects “Lucy Flores' decision to share her story.”

“But, just as we must believe women that decide to come forward, we cannot assume all women's experiences are the same,” she said. “I believe that Joe Biden's intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now.”

Following Flores’ accusation, Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement that the former leader and staffers who were at the event never had “an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes.”

“But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections,” he said in the statement.

Biden released a separate statement on Sunday, saying he never thought he'd acted inappropriately.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden said. "And not once -- never -- did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."



Biden added: "I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

