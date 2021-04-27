Alyssa Milano calls on celebrities to help end pandemic, says if not ‘we don't deserve our platforms’

Alyssa Milano is calling out celebrities who don’t use their large followings and platforms to further social change out of "fear" of negatively impacting their careers.

The "Charmed" actress, 48, said as much during an interview with The Bump – and said she certainly feels she has a critical role to play due to her celebrity status and often-brash approach to internet activism.

"I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact," she said. "We've been so lucky to have the attention of people around the world who probably don't pay as close attention to government or politics. It's our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine."

Milano pressed that celebrities can help end the pandemic and that what the world needs, in order to combat the coronavirus, is a "diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including diagnostics and treatments, as well as a continuance of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing."

ALYSSA MILANO, CASTMATE HOLLY MARIE COMBS DEFEND ‘CHARMED’ AFTER EX-PRODUCER CALLS IT ‘BAD FOR THE WORLD’

The UNICEF ambassador then doubled down, adding that celebs really don’t "deserve" their platforms if they don’t plan to utilize them.

"We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another," she said. "If we don't use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don't deserve them.