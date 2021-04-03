Alyssa Milano, castmate Holly Marie Combs defend ‘Charmed’ after ex-producer calls it ‘bad for the world’

Alyssa Milano and former castmate Holly Marie Combs defended their former show "Charmed" this week after one of the show’s ex-producers claimed she quit because she was worried the series was becoming "bad for the world."

Milano tweeted Thursday that producer Krista Vernoff’s comments "broke my heart," adding she hoped "we didn’t make something that was ‘bad for the world’ for eight years."

Vernoff said she joined the show because it was about "girl power" but claimed that she was soon asked to write more scenes that had the girls taking their clothes off.

"There was an episode where Alyssa Milano comes out in mermaid pasties and there was a huge spike in male viewership, and then every episode after, the question would come from the network, 'How are we getting the girls naked this week?'" she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She said she started getting paid more money and "there's all this pressure, and all I can think is, 'I'm creating something that's now bad for the world, and I've had enough bad for the world in my life.' "

Milano in her tweet argued the show gave a generation of women "permission" to be "strong" and "own their sexuality."

The show, focused on witches who fight evil, ran from 1998 to 2006.

Combs also defended the series, tweeting "I can attest 1000% Charmed was not bad for the world."

She added that she "never cared what producer or network exec wanted us more naked for their $. And still don’t. We knew how to rally against it and found our own power. And still do."

Vernoff later moved on to "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Station 19" and has her own Erin Brockovich-inspired show "Rebel" coming out.