Heidi Klum begins worm and parasite cleanse as part of bold new wellness routine

Heidi Klum is taking control of her health.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the supermodel, 52, opened up about her decision to start a worm and parasite cleanse with husband Tom Kaulitz.

"I’m going to deworm and de-parasite for the first time," she said. "Everything I’m getting on my Instagram feed at the moment is about worms and parasites. So I’m doing a worm cleanse and parasite cleanse with my husband. I heard that you’re supposed to do this once a year, and I’ve never done it. So I feel like I’m really behind. I don’t know what the heck is going to come out."

"If you are someone who eats raw things every now and then, like, for example, sushi. There are pills [to get rid of them]," she continued "They have all of these herbs. There’s a lot of clove in there. The parasite hates clove. They also hate the seeds from a papaya. We have all this metal inside of us, and it’s also very important that you use this de-metaling stuff."

"I’m starting this now, and you have to do this for months," she added. "It’s like a whole thing."

According to the Mayo Clinic, parasitic infections are often asymptomatic, but symptoms can range from diarrhea and malnutrition to intestinal obstruction, and rarely, death.

The goal of a parasite cleanse is to treat a parasitic infection without over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription medications, according to Healthline. However, little research suggests that parasite cleanses are an effective treatment method.

Klum isn't the only celebrity taking action against internal parasites.

Brandi Glanville - who was hospitalized in April amid her ongoing battle with a possible parasite - attempted to eliminate the alleged parasite in her face on her own.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to social media this week to reveal that she smeared Nair, a hair removal product, on the lower half of her face in an attempt to drive out what she believes to be a "parasite" living in her face – one she has named "Caroline."

"I know I look attractive," Glanville, 52, joked in a TikTok video as she documented the aftermath. "Good news," she added, "You don't have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

While the reality star laughed off the incident in her video, the visuals told another story. Glanville's face appeared red, irritated and burned.

In the video, she went on to explain that she believed applying Nair would aggravate the parasite , leading to an improvement in her complexion.

In 2022, Glanville began feeling symptoms of depression upon returning home from Africa. Five months later, she started losing her ability to speak and noticed her speech had become slurred. Following a stressful move in October 2023, she was hospitalized after collapsing at home.

Glanville exclusively told Fox News Digital that while no one has figured out what's truly wrong with her disfigured face, doctors have suggested "that it could be a parasite, but they're not sure."

