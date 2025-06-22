'Landman' star Ali Larter's simple, free beauty tips that anyone can follow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter declared self-care is in season this summer.

Larter, 49, found fame at a young age as a model who was discovered in her New Jersey hometown, and made her film debut alongside James Van Der Beek in the coming-of-age drama, "Varsity Blues."

Now starring in the popular Taylor Sheridan series, "Landman," Larter shared insight with Fox News Digital on the self-care essentials that benefit her hectic, day-to-day routine.

"I believe in sweating. Number one, you sweat," Larter confessed. "I don't care if you run, or you do it in a steam room. Sweat, sweat, sweat to get your glow on."

The benefits of exercise abound. Not only does a regular sweat session combat diseases and health conditions, but sweating can also improve your mood and boost energy levels, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Next, Larter insisted, "Enjoy your life. When you're happy and relaxed, like you can feel it, you can see it. Stressed out, intense, curmudgeon – no, thank you."

"I would say to enjoy your summer in self-care," Larter added. "Go out and do your hikes and your runs outside. Put yourself in nature and go get your little, you know, get that side of you out outside in beautiful areas."

The "Legally Blonde" star admitted that one of the ways she maintains a healthy work-life balance was by easing herself into a practical routine.

"I think one of the biggest things is that routine is how I can handle when my life is running at a high-power level," she said. "It's getting up in the morning. Even if it's 20 minutes, I go for a run. I do yoga, I do stretching. I eat really clean. I drink a lot of water. I don't drink a lot of alcohol. I keep it really tight. And then as soon as I'm done with the run, I ruin it all in one day."

When Fox News Digital asked Larter how she had time to practice self-care lately, the "Heroes" star candidly stated, "I don't."

"I'm on like a 17-day run right now where it's like, I worked during the week," Larter said. "I raced home to my son's eighth grade graduation. I ran back to LA for a work job. I landed at 2 a.m. I went to work at 6 a.m.

"It's one of these times, but I've been in this business for a while, and when you have these incredible opportunities, you want to take them. And so I'm just, I'm excited about it, and it's really, it's a beautiful time in life."

Larter's schedule as of late has included starring as Billy Bob Thornton's seductive wife Angela in the wildly successful show, "Landman." She received backlash for her character's sexual storyline, but told "The Hollywood Reporter" that "nobody's putting me in a position that I'm not comfortable being in."

"If there was something I was uncomfortable with, I wouldn’t do it," Larter admitted. "What’s more uncomfortable is that people are so uncomfortable by their sexuality."

"I’m also like, 'Objectify me. C’mon,'" she noted. "I have two children. I’ve been married for 19 years. I love playing this character. If there was something I was uncomfortable with, I wouldn’t do it."

The "Final Destination" actress and husband Hayes MacArthur share two children: daughter Vivienne, 9, and son Theodore, 14. She previously told Fox News Digital that her family moved from Los Angeles to Idaho during the start of the pandemic.

"If it was a conscious choice, I would never have believed that it was, you know, it was during COVID and our kids’ schools were shut down, and so we just went for two months," she explained. "We were like, 'OK, we'll go ski.'

"My daughter was in kindergarten… It was just a complete – it was a terrible time." They returned to Los Angeles briefly before making the decision to uproot their family.

"We're like, ‘Let's give it a go,’ and we were really, really lucky to find an amazing community there," Larter said. "And we really, really responded to the ethos of that town. It's a simpler life with really generous people, and there's an accountability when you live in a small town that we really loved raising our children in."

She added, "I don't think Hayes and I ever thought that we would be able to leave Hollywood and then after the pandemic, you know, it really shook up our town and a lot of the work has moved anyway. So, my husband's shooting ‘The Runarounds’ in Wilmington, and I'm in Fort Worth doing ‘Landman’ and we wouldn't be in LA anyway, so I think it's been really exciting that we took the bold move to pivot, and we put our family first, and we're really excited and proud of that decision."