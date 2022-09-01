Alicia Keys responds after fan forcibly kisses her on the cheek during concert: 'What the F***!!!!!!!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alicia Keys was left shocked after a female fan grabbed her face and forcibly kissed her on the cheek during a concert.

The incident occurred when the 41-year-old singer was performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday night during a stop on her Alicia + Keys World Tour.

In a clip shared by a fan account for Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award winner was seen singing her hit song "Empire State of Mind" as she strolled through the crowd and high-fived fans.

A woman then grabbed Keys' face and pulled it toward her as she planted a kiss on the hitmaker's cheek while she was mid-song.

ALICIA KEYS PARTNERS WITH ELF FOR NEW LIFESTYLE BRAND

The New York native appeared visibly stunned but carried on with her performance.

On Tuesday, the celebrity blog Hollywood Unlocked posted the video of the incident on Instagram and Keys took to the comments to share her reaction.

"Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???" the songstress wrote, along with a series of clock and mindblown emojis.

Keys' fans flooded the comments with equally outraged responses along with messages of support.

One Instagram user referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writing, "Oh hell naw.. too much goin around for that level of closeness."

"REALLY security????? Smh," one fan commented, while another chimed in, "Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples space !!!!!!"

Keys is far from the first celebrity to experience an uncomfortable encounter with a fan. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Kendall Jenner are among the notable names who have had to fend off advances from overeager fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Keys launched her world tour in support of her sixth and seventh albums "Alicia" (2020) and "Keys" (2021) on June 9 in Birmingham, England. It is the singer's sixth tour and her first global trek since her Set the World on Fire Tour in 2013.

In a September 2020 interview with iHeartRadio, Keys told the outlet that she was looking forward to performing in front of live audiences again and connecting with her fans in person.

"Being together in person is so beautiful," Keys said. "It's a whole different energy, since you really get to see people's faces and feel the energy right coming at you, right live in the moment. It's a two-way street. I know we all miss it so much."

She continued, "At first I felt crazy connecting only on social, connecting only on Zooms or whatever. And now I feel like, in some ways, maybe we have been able to connect more?

"Even though we are not together or maybe the appreciation of the connection is more. Something's going on and I actually feel it in a more tangible, even deeper way."