Kane Brown announces US leg 2023 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour
Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash will join Brown on his 2023 tour
Kane Brown is fresh off making history as the first male country singer to perform at the VMA's and just announced the U.S. leg of his "Drunk or Dreaming Tour."
The tour has 24 stops, starting on March 16, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and closing out in Greenwood Village, Colorado on June 10, 2023.
Brown will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash during his 2023 tour.
WHO IS VMAS PERFORMER KANE BROWN, THE FIRST MALE COUNTRY SINGER TO TAKE THE AWARD SHOW'S STAGE?
The "One Thing Right" singer announced the news on his Instagram on Wednesday when he posted the tour dates with the caption "LETS GOOOO!!!!"
The country star previously announced international tour dates back in May, where Brown will be accompanied by Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker. He also has his album, "Different Man" coming out on September 9, 2022.
COUNTRY STAR KANE BROWN RETURNS TO HIS HOMETOWN TO GIVE BACK" ‘I GREW UP IN A ROUGH PLACE’
Tickets for Brown's "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" go on sale Friday, September 9.
Kane Brown's 2023 Tour Dates:
DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY
Thursday, March 16, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
Friday, March 17, Evansville, IN, Ford Center
Saturday, March 18, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, March 23, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
Friday, March 24, Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
Saturday, March 25, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Arena
Thursday, March 30, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena
Friday, March 31, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, April 1, North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena
Thursday, April 13, Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, April 14, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
Saturday, April 15, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center
Thursday, April 20, Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Friday, April 21, Rapid City, SD, The Monument
Sunday, April 23, Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena
Thursday, April 27, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
Saturday, May 6, 2023, Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena
Friday, May 12, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
Thursday, May 18, Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
Saturday, May 19, Missoula, MT, Adams Center
Saturday, May 20, Billings, MT, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Friday, June 2, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 3, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 10, Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre