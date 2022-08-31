Kane Brown announces US leg 2023 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kane Brown is fresh off making history as the first male country singer to perform at the VMA's and just announced the U.S. leg of his "Drunk or Dreaming Tour."

The tour has 24 stops, starting on March 16, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and closing out in Greenwood Village, Colorado on June 10, 2023.

Brown will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash during his 2023 tour.

The "One Thing Right" singer announced the news on his Instagram on Wednesday when he posted the tour dates with the caption "LETS GOOOO!!!!"

The country star previously announced international tour dates back in May, where Brown will be accompanied by Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker. He also has his album, "Different Man" coming out on September 9, 2022.

Tickets for Brown's "Drunk or Dreaming Tour" go on sale Friday, September 9.

Kane Brown's 2023 Tour Dates:

Thursday, March 16, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 17, Evansville, IN, Ford Center

Saturday, March 18, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, March 23, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Friday, March 24, Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

Saturday, March 25, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Arena

Thursday, March 30, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday, March 31, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 1, North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Thursday, April 13, Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, April 14, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 15, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

Thursday, April 20, Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Friday, April 21, Rapid City, SD, The Monument

Sunday, April 23, Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Thursday, April 27, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, May 6, 2023, Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena

Friday, May 12, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Thursday, May 18, Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

Saturday, May 19, Missoula, MT, Adams Center

Saturday, May 20, Billings, MT, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Friday, June 2, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 3, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 10, Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre



