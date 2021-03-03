Alice Evans calls out Ioan Gruffudd amid divorce announcement, slams critics telling her to have 'dignity'

Alice Evans shared a myriad of thoughts about her divorce from husband Ioan Gruffudd and called out her critics for saying she should accept the split with "dignity."

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the actor 47, filed papers on Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end his marriage of more than 13 years. The duo had been signaling that they were having marital problems for a while but she previously said she was fighting for the marriage for the sake of their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

On Tuesday, she shared a post on Instagram implying that she was unaware that court documents had been filed. She later took to Instagram again to post a pair of black-and-white photos of herself along with lengthy captions that shared her seemingly unfiltered thoughts on the situation.

"I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring," she began. "Oh don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds."

She continued: "I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dads behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex. ( I did not find out my father was a s--- until I was about 32 years abs I’m convinced that that made me the woman I am today. After a certain age, they can’t take it away from you!"

She went on to add that she was worried about what Gruffudd’s reaction would be to her decision to speak out publicly, noting that she expects him to be mad.

"I know he’ll be angry. ( he is always angry - he was born angry)," she wrote.

She mocked the critics telling her to accept the situation with dignity rather than air her grievances with her ex on social media. However, Evans explained that she believes that’s merely a way for others to deal with the pain she’s experiencing and noted that she thinks bottling such emotions up for the public could teach her kids lessons that are tantamount to child abuse.

"Hundreds of thousands of women are abused by their own husbands in their own home but they never tell anyone," she wrote. "At least the sane number of young children never mention their sexual abuse because they’re scared of what will happen or because it’s ‘simply not done.’"

The star revealed that she showed her 7-year-old an article announcing that her parents were getting a divorce, alleging that the child ran from the room screaming once she fully understood.

"When my 7 yo got home from her dads and kindly, almost jokingly, but with intent showed her the article where it said that her daddy had filed for a divorce form her Mommy in the High Court of Los Angeles and he hadn’t told us so he probably hadn’t told her either so we were just letting her no abs she ran away screaming saying ‘no!! No! My daddy would NEVER do that to my Mommy,’" she wrote.

In a follow-up post, she doubled down on going after her critics for oversharing.

"There are women across the world who will NEVER have a voice, who will be killed for speaking out," she wrote. "So I’m sorry but f--- your discomfort about my lack of dignity. F--- your cheap quips about how ‘she didn’t know! Ha ha ha what a load of bollocks.’"

She concluded: "I come here to share an experience that has all but broken me ( but won’t) and to be honest, with the x use, made me want to die). LET WOMEN TALk! !! WE ALL HAVE RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH, not just he men."