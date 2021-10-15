Alice Cooper says he picked up this surprising new skill during COVID lockdown: 'You miss that adrenaline'

Alice Cooper went from playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero.

So the shock rocker decided to do something shocking: dance his blues away.

On Friday, the 73-year-old told The Associated Press that, during lockdown, he made use of his downtime in Phoenix by learning how to tap dance. According to the outlet, the family practiced in the backyard.

"It was like coming off of a drug because the adrenaline is your drug onstage," the rock icon admitted. "I mean, everybody’s sober. But you miss that adrenaline, the one-on-one."

Cooper shared that he isn’t a fan of Zoom and hasn't converted to online performances to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s still flat and there’s no audience," he said. "So don’t try to fake it."

But now Cooper is back on the road and is even "giddy going into rehearsal."

"I feel more home onstage than I do offstage," he said.

Cooper is playing several live shows until November. However, the star said he won’t be showing off his new moves.

But one thing fans can expect while Cooper hits the road are his snakes, a key element of his live shows.

"The funny thing about the boa constrictors is that they have a mind of their own on stage," he said. "I just let her go wherever she’s got to go, and I have to improvise with where she’s at. Every night it’s different."

Cooper admitted it’s getting harder to travel with his serpents because they now need passports instead of permits.

Could he declare his snakes as a therapy animal? It’s complicated.

"I think the only difference would be that my snake might eat somebody else’s therapy animal," he chuckled.

Aside from making up for lost time on tour, his latest project is an Audible Original, titled "Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire." The piece, narrated by Cooper, features anecdotes from his life on tour, as well as acoustic recordings of his many hit tracks, such as "I’m Eighteen," "School’s Out" and "Poison." Cooper said it was "really fun" to do stripped-down versions of his songs with just a guitar or a piano.

The Audible Original is just over two hours long and, with a career spanning over half a century, Cooper has plenty more stories to tell.

"I’ve got to wait ’til about eight more people die before I write that book," said Cooper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.