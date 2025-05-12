Alice in Chains cancels tour after drummer suffers medical emergency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alice in Chains has canceled their tour after receiving unfortunate medical news.

The band announced their decision to call off their highly anticipated upcoming tour on social media on Saturday, due to the medical advice they received regarding drummer Sean Kinney's health.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our remaining upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows," the band's statement read. "While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment."

The statement didn't specify Kinney's exact diagnosis, sharing only that "the issue requires immediate attention" and that "his long-term prognosis is positive."

FORMER ALICE IN CHAINS BASSIST MIKE STARR DEAD AT 44

They ended the statement by expressing their sincere appreciation for their fans' "understanding and support during this time."

Fans of the popular rock band were quick to flood the comment section on Instagram with well-wishes for Kinney, while also praising the band for putting his health ahead of the tour.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Get well Sean! The stage will still be there when you’re better and so will the fans," one follower wrote in the comments section.

Another added, "Love to see a band that respects it's members enough to put the most important things first. Respect. Best wishes to Sean."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

News of the cancellation comes shortly after the band canceled their concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut on May 8, after Kinney "experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency" during the soundcheck.

Had the group not canceled the show in Connecticut, it would have been the first time they performed on stage together in over a year, as their last show together was at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April 2024.

In addition to canceling their tour, they also canceled upcoming performances in Nashville and Atlanta, as well as appearances at various music festivals, including MMR*B*Q, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. As of now, their only scheduled performance is during Black Sabbath's final concert in the United Kingdom in July, according to the band's website.

Alice in Chains was formed in Seattle in 1987, with Kinney playing the drums alongside bandmates Jerry Cantrell, Mike Starr and Layne Staley. Current band members, Mike Inez and William DuVall joined later, taking the place of Starr and Staley.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Throughout their time as a band, they have sold over 30 million records worldwide, received 11 Grammy nominations and were ranked number 34 on VH1's "100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock" special.