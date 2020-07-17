Ali Wentworth explains why she would watch porn with her kids at least ‘one time’

Ali Wentworth “would” watch porn with her teenage daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15, for a very specific reason.

The “Night Cap” actress shares her two children with her husband, ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-host, George Stephanopoulos.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” Wentworth, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani on the latest “The Dissenters” podcast episode (via Us Weekly).

She added: “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

“You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them,” the “Go Ask Ali” author explained. “I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

Wentworth also said she tries to sneak in lessons with her daughters when they’re scrolling through social media. “I say, ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill,’” the actress recalled.

The comedian has been known to embarrass her daughters when it comes to the topic of sex.

In her 2018 memoir, “Go Ask Ali” she boasted about how much she and Stephanopoulos, 59, had sex, much to the envy of her friends, Us Weekly reported.

She later appeared on “Good Morning America” alongside the political commentator and declared, “I’m not ashamed of it! There’s nothing to be ashamed of!”

Her daughters weren’t happy about that particular interview.

“I didn’t bring it up so much as defend it in a good way,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “But they’re like that at home. We say we’re going to take a nap. They go, ‘AARGH.’ So that’s the age. It’s age appropriate.”