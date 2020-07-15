Stephanopoulos presses Mary Trump on why she visited White House in 2017 and what she told her uncle

President Trump's niece Mary Trump is opening up about the complicated relationship she's had with her family -- including why she visited her uncle in the White House even after tweeting that she was deeply upset about his election.

In an interview that aired Wednesday, ABC's George Stephanopolous asked her why she would visit after calling election night the "worst" in her life.

Mary Trump said that after her estrangement from the family, she was invited to a White House birthday party for her aunt Maryanne, who previously served as a Third Circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals.

"I had been on the outside of this family for a really long time, and after my cousin Ivanka’s wedding, which, for reasons I still don’t understand, I was invited to, my Aunt Maryanne and I started talking, and we developed a relationship which we had never had before quite honestly, and it mattered to me, you know. It was the first time I had felt part of the family since I was a kid, and somehow it was very easy for me to put aside all of the things that had happened previous to that. When I got invited to her birthday party I felt that I should — I should go," she said in the footage aired by ABC.

She added that after seeing her uncle in the Oval Office, she told him not to let people get him down. When asked whether she meant that, she said: "I did, actually."

"He — that was four months in," she recalled. "He already seemed very strained by the pressures. I didn’t mean I want you to keep doing what you’re doing and get away with it but, and also so much of what has happened since then hadn't yet happened and I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement. And he said, 'They won’t get me,' and so far looks like he’s right."

Those were just one of many headline-grabbing revelations from the niece of the most powerful man in the world. Others include that a man named Joe Shapiro allegedly took President Trump's SATs for him.

The White House has vehemently denied this accusation and alleged the book was full of "falsehoods."

Despite a legal threat and protest from her own family, Mary Trump decided to speak out about the danger she thought her uncle posed to the country. At the beginning of July, a New York Supreme Court appellate judge ruled that Trump's niece could release her 200-page missive on the family dynasty.

During Wednesday's interview, Stephanopoulos asked what she would tell her uncle in the Oval Office today. She quickly responded: "Resign." Trump is incompetent and a dangerous leader for the country, she told Stephanopoulos.

Mary Trump also denied using the book as a ploy to get money, arguing that she could have said something years ago when it was less risky for her reputation.

"If I had wanted money or revenge I would have done this 10 years ago when it was infinitely safer but neither one of those things interested me," she said.

Stephanopoulos also asked her why she didn't speak out around the time of Trump's election.

"I thought long and hard about saying something. I knew that if I had said anything I would have been painted as a disgruntled disinherited niece who just wanted her 15 minutes which obviously is being said about me now," she said.