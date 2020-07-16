Lucy Hale reveals she went to sex convention to prepare for latest movie role

Actress Lucy Hale revealed that she attended a sex convention in order to research her new role in the movie “A Nice Girl Like You.”

The “Pretty Little Liars” star plays a character in the movie, Lucy Neal, who is a little too “inhibited” for her boyfriend. After he leaves her, she decides to seek revenge by making a sex to-do list filled with things that would have normally made her uncomfortable.

The actress appeared on E! News’ “The Daily Pop” where she explained that the subject matter made her a bit uncomfortable, which is what ultimately made her agree to take on the role in the first place.

“I read the whole script and I was so embarrassed and blushing the whole time,” she explained. “I’m not as inhibited as my character but…”

She added: “The whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off.”

However, she noted that the discomfort made her feel like there was something to the role.

"It made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew I had to do it to break me out of my shell," she explained.

That’s when the 31-year-old actress revealed that she attended an actual “wild” sex convention to help her prepare for the role.

“Stuff I’d never seen before,” she joked.

The host of the show asked her if there was anything on her character’s to-do list that she herself was inspired to maybe try once quarantine is over.

"There are a few, I can't say which. But yeah, there are some things in the movie that I had never heard of or done. So it did, it broadened my horizons."

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the possibility of the cast of “Pretty Little Liars” reuniting for a special for fans. Unfortunately, she said that a filmed reunion is not likely any time soon.

“You know, we had like a virtual reunion like a month or two ago and it was the first time I had seen… I hadn’t seen some of their faces since we wrapped,” Hale explained. “I‘ve seen a couple of people but, I don’t know if we’ll get together to do a reunion to film any time soon but a reunion just in general I think is far overdue.”

She explained that they were planning something before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and said that fans will just have to “wait it out.”

“It’ll happen baby, don’t worry, it’ll happen,” she concluded.