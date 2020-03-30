Christie Brinkley says daughter Alexa Ray Joel's wedding planning has been put ‘on hold’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Christy Brinkley is dealing with the fallout of coronavirus, more specifically the fact she can’t see her daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, and Alexa Ray Joel, 34, her daughter with music legend Billy Joel, 70.

“Everything's on hold right now,” Brinkley told “Extra" in an interview published on Monday of Joel’s wedding planning to actor and entrepreneur Ryan Gleason, to whom Joel has been engaged since January 2018.

Also in the interview, Brinkley -- who is holed up in her home in the Hamptons -- lamented the fact that she was so far away from her daughters, both of whom are holding out hope “in the city,” which is under stay-at-home quarantine orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

ALEXA RAY JOEL PROUDLY FLAUNTS BIKINI BODY, SONGWRITING SKILLS ON INSTAGRAM

“My son is with me. My daughters are — don't even get me started, I'm missing them so much. And I'm so worried about them. They're both in the city,” the supermodel told the program via FaceTime.

She added that Sailor acted incredibly responsible to the fact she had traveled so much and is doing everything in her power to ensure the safety of her family.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RECALLS RAISING ALEXA RAY WITH BILLY JOEL

“But Sailor was touring with ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Brinkley explained. “And she was meeting with crowds of people every night, hugging everybody so she said, 'Mom, there is no way I'm coming home until I'm 100 percent sure I haven't contracted anything.’"

Brinkley added about Joel, “And Alexa has all her equipment there. She's been working on some recordings, so she's been hesitant to leave all of that. Of course, I want my babies here.”

The swimsuit model, 66, also revealed to know “a large number of people” who are dealing with the coronavirus “to varying degrees.”

ALEXA RAY JOEL SLAMS ONLINE TROLL

For that, Brinkley said she has tremendous respect for the healthcare professionals who have been working diligently to care for those in need.

“I have always felt that doctors and nurses are true angels on this planet. … What they're doing right now is beyond heroic,” she praised, adding that her company Bellissima Prosecco would be doing its part to get the proper protection doctors and nurses need “on the forefront of this battle.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“If I can encourage people to … lift their spirits, they can lift others, too, by having a Bellissima,” Brinkley maintained. “We're doing this through a great organization called Direct Relief. … They're doing a great job of mobilizing and getting them masks ... all of the stuff they need to stay safe so that they can work to protect us.”