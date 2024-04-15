Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos mourn the loss of stillborn daughter Indy

Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos, announced the stillborn birth of their daughter in a joint message shared on social media Monday.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest," they wrote on Instagram. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms."

The couple revealed her fourth pregnancy in November. They have three little ones: sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, in addition to daughter Rio, 2.

"The prayers from the community round us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways," they wrote. "She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all.

"Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

They added, "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you cant wait to see how many other lives you change."

Candace Cameron Bure offered kind condolences to the couple, and wrote, "We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!!"

Jana Kramer said, "Sending prayers. I'm so so so sorry."

Former Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet added, "So so sorry Alexa and Carlos, can't begin to imagine what this loss feels like. You are held, loved, and protected and you know that. Praying your pain away."

Sadie Robertson said, "I'm so sorry for your loss my friend. There are no words. I'm grateful for the hope of heaven… love you and praying for y'all."

Alexa has shared multiple scares throughout her pregnancy on social media. Last month, she posted a video from the hospital where she had been for five days. She had been experiencing "bleeding" during the third trimester of her pregnancy, and said she had a moment of feeling like "this is bad."

At the time, Alexa said that she likely had a separation of her placenta and was still considered "low risk" by her doctors.

The PenaVegas, who met in Bible study, got engaged in 2013 and were married four months later. PenaVega rose to fame in the "Spy Kids" franchise, while Carlos was a star on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush" and a member of the band of the same name.

They left Los Angeles behind in search of a more meaningful life for their family in 2017, and established roots in Maui, Hawaii.