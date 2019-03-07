Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis inspires reactions from celebrities on social media

Following Alex Trebek’s video in which he revealed he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, there was a near-instant outpouring of support and well-wishes from celebrities directed at the longtime game show host.

The video, titled “A Message from Alex Trebek” not only revealed the diagnosis but the 78-year-old "Jeopardy!" star’s plan to continue working as he fights to beat the disease’s low survival rate.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he says in the video. “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Since the shocking announcement, celebrities from all walks of life have taken to Twitter to share their support for Trebek as he begins his fight for survival in the public eye.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex,” wrote fellow game show host Pat Sajak.

Sajak's co-host Vanna White, tweeted her well-wishes too.

"The clue: “He has the strength and determination to beat his cancer diagnosis.” The response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” My family and I are sending love and tons of healing prayers to you Alex." she wrote.

"In the name of all that is good, please God, grant #AlexTrebek all of the health and vitality that you can!

#teamtrebek," wrote LeVar Burton.

"The Bachelors" host Chris Harrison wrote: "Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend"

"Sending the wonderful and kind Alex Trebek and his beautiful family nothing but love and strength," wrote "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Brad Garrett.

"Alex Trebek was so wonderful to me when I was competing on @Jeopardy against @ananavarro and @alfranken. I came in, sigh, last (yes Ana😒), but he made me feel like a winner. I’m rooting and praying for you Alex," wrote "The View" star Sunny Hostin.

"Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero." wrote "Dr. Ken" star Ken Jeong.

"I'm actually not sure if it should be its or it's, and in such a case pronouns don't really matter, so let me put it this way: Alex, kick pancreatic cancer's a--," wrote author Stephen King.

Mr. T shared a Bible verse in support of Trebek, who asked for prayers in his video message.

"God Bless you Alex Trebek and anyone else who is Fighting Cancer. “Don’t just keep the Faith.. Share the Faith!” Proverbs 3:5&6..." he wrote.

"Smart money says Alex Trebek beats this damned thing," wrote "Chopped" host Ted Allen.

"I'm saddened to hear about Alex Trebek's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Stay strong, friend," wrote Dr. Oz.

"Alex Trebek is hands down the person I've seen on my TV the most over the years and @Jeopardy is one of my favorite shows ever. Pulling for you Alex" wrote comedian Ike Barinholtz.

"God bless Alex Trebek. Prayers up," wrote Joy Reid.

"Oh my God. If anyone can beat this, you can. Sending heartfelt good thoughts and best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. We love you, Uncle Alex," wrote former "Jeopardy!" contestant Brad Rutter.

"Sending so much love to Alex Trebek," wrote Busy Philipps.

"Our hearts go out to you, #Alextrebek, a member of our Disney-ABC family for so long. We admire your courage and determination, and in the words of Winston Churchill: “never, never, never, never give up," wrote Disney CEO Robert Iger.

"I pity the disease that messes with Alex Trebek. He is as formidable as he is likable. If you’ve met Alex then you know that makes him extremely formidable. #AlexTrebek is super human and superbly human," wrote comedian Dave Foley.

"Sending Love & Prayers To Alex Trebek. I've Been Playing JEOPARDY With Him Since I Was In My 20's,..Ahhh..30's," wrote Cher. "40's,..50's, OMG..60's I'LL NEVER BE TOO OLD TO PLAY. SON Used To Say "Cher...You're Such a Kid."

