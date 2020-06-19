Alex Trebek's 3 children share their love for him ahead of Father's Day

Alex Trebek’s three children shared what they love most about their famous dad last week just in time for Father’s Day.

Trebek’s wife, Jean Trebek, in a recent blog post wrote while having dinner with their two children -- Emily and Matthew and Nicky, the daughter of Trebek’s first wife who he adopted -- she asked them about their favorite memories of the “Jeopardy!” host.

“My favorite memory would be all of the times we spent at our Lake House in Paso Robles,” Emily said. “My dad would be on the jet ski and would take us for rides in the innertube.”

Matthew said he would never forget a cross that his father gifted him "that he wore when he was a young man, and although I’m not religious, it meant a lot to me.”

Nicky, who works with her father on “Jeopardy!” remarked that “he’s really good at his profession. The best in the business. People don’t really understand what it takes to do what he does.”

Emily concurred, adding that their father is handy around the house and will “be over within the hour” whenever she has an issue in her home.

When asked about their father’s favorite personality trait they effused over his “determination,” “persistence” and “generosity.”

“I personally experienced him writing hundreds of thousands of thank you notes while he battled for his life,” Nicky said, referring to his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “It’s truly astounding. I honestly can’t even put it into words.”

The 79-year-old host recently said through a “Jeopardy!” rep that he’s “looking forward” to shooting more episodes after the show returns from its coronavirus hiatus.

“It feels to me like our little family was meant to be,” Jean Trebek wrote in her post. “The stars all were aligned to bring together such unique personalities which deeply support and respect each other. What’s interesting for me to witness, is that they each have had their own unique experiences with Alex and that really reflects back different perspectives on the man I married.”

In March, Trebek told fans, “The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker.”

Trebek has been hosting the long-running game show since 1984 and has said he has no plans to retire as long as his health allows.