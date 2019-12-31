Alex Trebek reveals depression bouts amid cancer: 'I'm not always the most pleasant person to be around'

Alex Trebek is opening up about his mental health amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

Speaking with “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, Trebek and his wife, Jean, discussed the “Jeopardy!” host’s diagnosis and how it has led to bouts of depression.

“My oncologist told me one of the symptoms, if you will, of pancreatic cancer is that you get these moments of depression, sadness,” Trebek said in the interview.

Trebek realizes that his symptoms have made it "tough" for his wife and children, Matthew and Emily.

“It’s always tough for caretakers because [Jean] has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with … I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me,” Trebek, 79, continued.

Trebek then poignantly reflected on his mortality in light of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Trebek noted. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible... survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”

Trebek noted that tributes from fans can make him emotional, citing a specific instance in which “Jeopardy!” contestant Dhruv Gaur’s answer left him choked up.

On the Nov. 11 episode of “Jeopardy!,” Gaur wrote "What is we love you Alex!" in place of his answer, betting $1,995 on the question, which he lost.

The word "love" was replaced with a heart symbol.

"That's very kind of you, thank you," Trebek said before taking a brief pause to find his words. "Costs you $1,995."

Despite his bouts of depression and pancreatic cancer, the "Jeopardy" host does not plan on walking away from the game show arena anytime soon, according to People.

"He has no plans to quit, and is absolutely not announcing his retirement," a co-worker of Trebek told the outlet.

Trebek has undergone chemotherapy for treatment. His wife Jean explained in a November interview with SurvivorNet that her Religious Science practice – the combination of sound healing, meditation and Reiki – has helped the seasoned host stay positive.

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him … and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him. He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good,” she told the outlet.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.